‘We fight together’ says Zelensky in address to Polish Parliament

Reuters Videos

Ukraine refugee crisis is ‘huge’ – Polish volunteer

STORY: Speaking at a train station in Warsaw, volunteer Grzegorz Patyk, from the Polish town of Krakow, said problems were arising as refugees continued to pour into the country.He said volunteers were sometimes working 24 hours a day, but resources were starting to run low.“The scale is huge. The scale is huge and unfortunately, I’m really sorry to say this, but this is no longer a question if whether Poles want to or not, but simply often they cannot or there just isn’t space.”Eastern Europe was bracing for a surge of refugees from shelled towns and cities in Ukraine on Thursday (March 10) as fighting following Russia’s invasion intensified and the United Nations said more than 2.3 million people had now fled the country.The Polish Border Guard said on Thursday that 1.43 million people had entered the country from Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbor on Feb. 24. President Vladimir Putin has said his “special military operation” aims to “de-nazify” Ukraine, a position dismissed by the West as baseless propaganda.