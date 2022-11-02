Amanda Seyfried‘s Emmy-winning turn as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout is beyond reproach — so much so that Jennifer Lawrence will no longer be playing the disgraced Theranos founder on the big screen.

According to New York Times‘ Kyle Buchanan, Lawrence backed out of her starring role in director Adam McKay’s in-the-works Holmes movie Bad Blood after watching Seyfried’s acclaimed performance.

“I thought she was terrific,” Lawrence told Buchanan. “I was like, ‘Yeah, we don’t need to redo that.’ She did it.”

It was last December — three months before The Dropout made its debut on Hulu — that Lawrence joined the film, which is based on John Carreyrou’s 2018 nonfiction book Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley.

Earlier this year, McKay told Insider that Lawrence had already begun “working” on perfecting Holmes’ distinctive voice, adding. “She’s born to play that role. With the voice, she said she’s feeling it. She’s excited.”

Seyfried won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series in September for her work as Holmes in The Dropout. She prevailed over fellow nominees Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Margaret Qualley (Maid), Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story), Lily James (Pam & Tommy) and Toni Collette (The Staircase).

