‘We couldn’t cover him.’ How does anyone defend Purdue’s Zach Edey? ‘Impossible.’

WEST LAFAYETTE — For the umpteenth time in the 37 game minutes that had preceded Sunday, Zach Edey got the ball on the low block. Michigan State center Carson Cooper, giving up five inches and 75 pounds, tried to hold his ground and push the Purdue big man out of the paint.

Edey turned his shoulder into Cooper and put up a shot off the rim. He grabbed his own miss and flipped up another attempt. It bounced out and back into the hands of the tallest player on the floor. The ball eventually ended up in the hands of Fletcher Loyer, who took a jumper. He missed, and into Edey’s hands the ball settled again. Cooper fouled Edey to prevent what would have been another look from point-blank range.

Edey walked to the free-throw line, and MSU guard A.J. Hoggard, who ended up under the basket in all the commotion, turned his back and he made his way toward the perimeter. Hoggard threw his hands up in disbelief, frustrated at the Spartans’ inability to slow down the most productive player in the country.

Doyel:Zach Edey crushed Michigan State, then taught Tom Izzo a lesson

‘He ain’t just tall.’ Purdue’s Zach Edey continues to dominate competition

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – JANUARY 29: Zach Edey #15 of the Purdue Boilermakers makes a move on Carson Cooper #15 of the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at Mackey Arena on January 29, 2023 in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Edey finished the afternoon with 38 points and 13 rebounds. When the teams met in East Lansing two weeks earlier, he had 32 and 17. In the moment, Hoggard represented the entire MSU team and coaching staff: competitiveness turning into frustration before ending at bewilderment, completely out of ideas for how to stop the 7-4, 305-pound center under the basket.

“Just trying to make it a little harder for him,” said Mady Sissoko, who was often Edey’s primary defender. “A couple times when he tries to shoot it because I don’t want to jump to block him because that’s impossible. I just put my hand on his face to make sure he doesn’t see the rim sometimes. But nothing was working today.”

The plan, at least in theory, was to get Edey as far away from the basket as possible before the entry pass came from Purdue’s guards. It meant forwards like Sissoko had to push back and get him out of the paint, but Edey was too sturdy. Regardless of where he was, he could put his backside into his defender and get to the rim.

Story continues

“Whether we’re doubling or not or whether we were just playing straight up, whatever it may be, we just gotta try to tire him out,” forward Joey Hauser said. “You gotta work all the time. Our bigs have to be on him 100% of the time, and we gotta help them. Tonight, as a team, as a group, I think we just didn’t do a good job defending him, not just our five-men.”

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo chose his words carefully postgame, but noted Edey was rarely called for three seconds in the lane or offensive fouls.

None of that mattered, though, when MSU couldn’t stop him in any situation on either side of the basket. Sissoko guarded him to begin the game. He got help from other players dropping down low to muck up the paint when Edey got the ball to muck up the paint, but didn’t have the assistance of a traditional double team. Guards stayed tight on 3-point shooters like Fletcher Loyer and David Jenkins Jr.

As the Boilermakers stretched the floor and hit five of their first nine attempts from beyond the arc, the Spartans began to throw more defenders at Edey. Different players dropped down. The extra men came from different directions. At times, MSU tried to front him in the post. Through all the different looks Michigan State threw at Edey, there was one common thread: none of them worked.

Purdue ran different sets to get Edey the ball in the middle of the floor, where it’s harder to bring double teams and easier for him to see his options on the perimeter. He grabbed eight offensive rebounds. There was little MSU could do when he came down with the ball directly under the rim.

The result was a thorough evisceration of a quality conference opponent for the second time this year.

“If one player gets 70 points in two games, you can’t blame your players for that,” Izzo said. “You have to blame the coach.

“I thought we just — we couldn’t cover him. We didn’t cover him.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball: Zach Edey befuddles Michigan State, Tom Izzo