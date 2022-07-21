Amber Heard, here with her lawyers, is appealing the June 1 verdict in Johnny Depp defamation case. (Photo: Reuters)

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s courtroom showdown isn’t over just yet. On Thursday, the actress officially notified the court that she plans to appeal the verdict.

“We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment,” a spokesperson for Heard tells Yahoo Entertainment. “We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today’s filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice.”

Depp’s team doesn’t seem concerned the verdict will be overturned.

“The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp, in multiple instances,” a spokesperson for Depp tells Yahoo. “We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand.”

Depp sued Heard for $50 million claiming she defamed him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about being the survivor of sexual and domestic violence. The jury overwhelmingly agreed, siding with the Pirates of the Caribbean star on all three claims. Depp was ultimately awarded $10.35 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million over one defamatory statement Depp’s lawyer made to the press, but lost two of her other counterclaims.

Last month, Judge Penney Azcarate told Heard’s legal team the actress must pay the $8.35 million judgment with 6% interest per year for any appeal to formally move forward. Heard has not yet paid the sum and her attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, previously said her client doesn’t have the money. Heard only had to pay $500 to start the process. It’s unclear how the rest will be paid.

On Thursday, Heard’s team filed a three-page notice of appeal in Virginia court. The grounds for the appeal are not laid out in the document. Last week, Judge Azcarate ruled against Heard’s motion for mistrial. The actress’s team claimed there was an apparent case of mistaken identity with Juror 15, but the judge declared “there is no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing.”

MORE: Monica Lewinsky weighs in on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial: “We are guilty”