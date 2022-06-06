We Are Writing Season 3 as an Ending

The Ted Lasso team appears to be sticking to its original game plan.

In a new interview with the UK’s Sunday Times, co-star Brett Goldstein indicates that Season 3 — which is currently in production — will be the last for the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ comedy.

“We are writing it like that,” he says. “It was planned as three. Spoiler alert: everyone dies.”

TVLine has reached out to an Apple TV+ rep for comment.

Series co-creators Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Bill Lawrence had always envisioned a three-season run. But as recently as last June, Sudeikis left the door slightly ajar to extend the series beyond that.

“The story that’s being told — that three-season arc — is the one that I see, know, and understood,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know.”

Hunt, however, was more bullish on leaving people wanting more, adding: “I think it would be pretty cool if, in the face of how much everyone likes this show, that we stick to our guns and really just do three seasons.”

That decision would ultimately fall on Sudeikis’ lap, according to Lawrence. “I’d love the show to keep going, but it’s only going to keep going as long as [Sudeikis] feels like it’s a cool thing for him — not only to do creatively and professionally, but personally,” he told The Hollywood Reporter last October. “The cool thing about this is when we started, we plotted out everybody’s beginning, middle and end…. I would say that this story is going to be over next year, regardless — even if the show finds another story to tell and goes on.”

As TVLine exclusively reported, Ted Lasso‘s return is delayed due to a later-than-usual production start. Whereas Seasons 1 and 2 bowed in August and July, respectively, Hunt told us that viewers should anticipate a slightly later premiere date for Season 3 — which, according to The Sunday Times, is due out “at the end of the year.”

Are you disappointed to discover Ted Lasso is (most likely) ending with Season 3? Relieved that the Powers That Be get to tell the story as they conceived it and not overstay their welcome? Hit the comments with your reactions.

