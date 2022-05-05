Damichael Cole: Taylor Jenkins sticking up for his players, particularly Dillon Brooks. “We are the furthest thing from dirty.”

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

I asked Taylor Jenkins if he was surprised they have left Ja Morant so open at the 3-point line this series.

Jenkins: “I think they’ve pretty much left our entire team open. I think they’ve come out and said what their priorities are going to be.” – 4:34 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Taylor Jenkins noticed a narrative calling the Grizzlies dirty, so he addressed the situation and said the Grizzlies are the “furthest thing from dirty.”

“We’re competitive, so I want that to be squashed pretty quick here.”

Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 4:32 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Taylor Jenkins: “The word dirty has been thrown out there. I look at my locker room and the culture we exude — we are the furthest thing from dirty.”

When asked if he objects to Steve Kerr’s ‘dirty’ comments, Jenkins responded: “I said what I said.”dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 4:26 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After Gary Payton II suffered an elbow injury following a rough foul from Dillon Brooks, the Memphis guard was ejected in the first quarter of Game 2. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/03/wat… – 4:00 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Taylor Jenkins sticking up for his players, particularly Dillon Brooks.

“We are the furthest thing from dirty.” – 3:51 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

No Dillon Brooks for sure hurts Memphis’ depth if guards get in foul trouble but he hasn’t played great for them and they clearly didn’t need him to win in Game 2.

GPII is a much bigger loss for GSW. – 3:01 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The NBA is suspending Memphis’ Dillon Brooks for Game 3 vs. Golden State on Saturday, sources tell ESPN. – 2:44 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast mid-week bonus episode: Brandon Clarke on all things Grizz-Warriors (including the Dillon Brooks flagrant foul), the team’s rise, Wolves series, Ja mania, much more:

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

GAME THEORY PODCAST: @matt_pennie Is here!

Celtics-Bucks, Grant Williams’ development; the WTF Dillon Brooks foul; 2022 NBA Draft; Leonard Miller breakdown; Mailbag! and Pennie losing AirPods to BigFoot at LegoLand

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Game Theory Podcast LIVE will begin soon!

@matt_pennie joins to explain how Bigfoot stole his AirPods at Legoland, Celtics-Bucks, Grant Williams’ development; the WTF Dillon Brooks foul; a Leonard Miller breakdown; and Mailbag!

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Following a hard foul from Dillon Brooks in Game 2, Warriors guard Gary Payton II suffered a fractured left elbow. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/03/inj… – 10:00 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After news broke of Gary Payton II suffering a fractured elbow following a foul from Dillon Brooks in Game 2, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Health and safety protocols is different for everyone, but three days in between games is a major deal for the potential return of Steven Adams. Taylor Jenkins and multiple players talked about the need to improve in rebounding vs. GSW. A weapon who can change that is lurking. – 2:40 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Taylor Jenkins when asked about Steve Kerr’s comment that that the Grizzlies were playing dirty: “Gonna trust what the refs did.” – 12:41 AM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Taylor Jenkins said he wanted to be smart with playing Desmond Bane today. He was impressed with the 32 minutes he got out of him. – 12:41 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Asked about Steve Kerr using the word “dirty” to describe the fouls and play in that first quarter, Taylor Jenkins said he trusts the refs in their judgements. – 12:40 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant experienced some blurriness and needed time to clear his eye sight before returning. – 12:39 AM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

At some point, Taylor Jenkins has to tell these dudes to stop shooting these awful 3s. – 11:38 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Halftime: Grizzlies 56 Warriors 51

Lots of decisions for Taylor Jenkins to make.

Dillon Brooks is out. Bane isn’t 100%. Who will be the two wings/guards to finish and play most of the second half with Ja Morant?

Morant has 23 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. has 12. Curry with 15. – 10:47 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Desmond Bane (back) will start for the Grizzlies tonight. Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins said the second-year guard would be a game-time decision. – 9:20 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Taylor Jenkins isn’t giving any hints. Bane is a game-time decision, so is Ziaire Williams, and he declined to share his starting lineup. – 7:52 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Re: Desmond Bane – Game-time decision vs Warriors, per Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins – 7:48 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Taylor Jenkins says Desmond Bane is a gametime decision. The team will give it one more look before a decision is made. – 7:48 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Taylor Jenkins says Desmond Bane is a game-time decision with a back issue. Jenkins says the team will see how Bane is feeling later. – 7:48 PM

NBA Communications: The NBA has announced the following: Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay for having made unnecessary and excessive contact against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton ll, resulting in substantial injury to Payton, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The incident. for which Brooks was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected. occurred with 9:08 remaining in the ﬁrst quarter of the Gn’zzlies’ 106-101 win over the Warriors in Game 2 of their conference semiﬁnals playoff series May 3 at FedEx Forum. Brooks will serve his suspension Saturday, May 7 when the Grizzlies visit the Warriors for Game 3 at Chase Center. -via Twitter / May 5, 2022

Anthony Slater: Warriors announce that Andre Iguodala will be re-evaluated again in another week. So that rules him out of Games 3, 4 and 5 of this Memphis series. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / May 5, 2022

Former Orlando and Charlotte head coach Steve Clifford has interviewed and so has former Golden State coach and ESPN analyst Mark Jackson. Sources say, Mike Brown, the Golden State associate head coach whose team is tied, 1-1, in its West semifinal series with Memphis, spent informal time with Kings officials on Wednesday and has his formal interview on Thursday. As Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer noted on Tuesday, there is indeed a strong sense from sources close to the situation that Jackson is the preferred candidate of Kings owner Vivek Ranadive. But the Kings insist there’s a level playing field, and that second-year general manager Monte McNair will be given the leeway to make the final decision. -via The Athletic / May 5, 2022