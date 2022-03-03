Kevin Durant white uniform drives against Portland

The time has finally come. Kevin Durant will return to the Nets Thursday for a matchup against the first place Miami Heat.

To say every game from now on is crucial for the Nets would be an understatement. After getting off to a promising start, second place in the Eastern Conference, Brooklyn has tumbled to a 5-16 stretch following the knee injury to Durant on Jan. 15.

That stretch, which included 11 straight losses, had the Nets fall to eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

“I know what I can do and how much I can help this team and what we’re missing as a group,” Durant said Thursday morning at shootaround. “But I’m not trying to go out there and win the game by myself tonight or make it all about me.”

Although Durant doesn’t want to make his return about him, the reality is that Brooklyn needs the perennial All-Star healthy and on the court if they have any chance at making the playoffs, let alone make a run at the title.

Not only have the Nets fallen in the standings since his injury, James Harden was dealt to Philadelphia after some reported unhappiness from the former MVP. Kyrie Irving continues to be a part-time player because of NYC’s vaccine mandate and Ben Simmons, who the Nets acquired from the 76ers in the Harden deal, has yet to play in almost a full year, and still seems weeks away from getting on the court.

“We want to win every game. But we just have to take it a day at a time,” Durant said. “I know what the standings are. Everybody is telling us every day how far we have dropped and where we may end up — constantly telling us the situation we are in. We understand that, and we know that each day is important.

“We are cutting it close… But that’s the situation we are in. That’s the circumstances we are in. We have to go out there and figure it out.”

“Cutting it close” is right. With just 19 games left in Brooklyn’s season, the 33-year-old will have to get his body acclimated to the game and mesh with new teammates, Steph Curry and Andre Drummond before eventually (hopefully) getting on the court with Simmons and Irving at the same time.

But despite the rollercoaster season, Durant remains optimistic.

“It’s only going to build our character as an organization, only going to make us better as individual players and as a team,” Durant said. “So I know a lot of fans watching us have high expectations for us coming into the season and expected us to run away with the championship, but if you’re a fan, you’ll appreciate Nets basketball and what we’re trying to build, then you will follow us along this journey that’s about to come up because you never know what may happen.”