Zoë Kravitz has shared her disapproval of Will Smith’s controversial evening at the Oscars on Sunday, in which the actor walked onto the ceremony stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian said a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith then returned to his seat before shouting “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

The incident between Smith and Rock stunned audiences, both inside the Dolby Theatre and watching from home, as it was not immediately clear whether the interaction was a staged sketch meant to be part of the show’s program.

In a pair of Instagram posts shared on Tuesday afternoon, Kravitz posted captions alluding to the altercation, though “Kimi” actress didn’t mention either Rock or Smith by name.

Kravitz wrote, “here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.”

Less than an hour later, “The Batman” star shared another picture of her at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, captioned with a bluntly similar message: “And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show – where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

In his subsequent acceptance speech for best actor, Smith apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees, though he did not address Rock during the evening. Smith later released an apology to Rock on Monday afternoon, expressing remorse over his actions.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” Smith wrote. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

