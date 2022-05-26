WDAY Stock Falls As Earnings Miss, Revenue Edges By Estimates

Workday (WDAY) on Thursday reported April-quarter earnings that missed estimates while revenue edged by views. The enterprise software maker’s outlook came in slightly above expectations but WDAY stock fell.







For the three months ended April 30, Workday earnings were 83 cents a share on an adjusted basis, down 4% from the year-earlier period. Revenue climbed 22% to $1.43 billion, including acquisitions.

Analysts expected Workday earnings of 85 cents a share on revenue of $1.425 billion. A year earlier, Workday earnings were 87 cents a share on sales of $1.175 billion.

WDAY stock fell 8.3% to 154.20 in after-hours trading on the stock market today. Pleasanton, Calif.-based Workday reported fourth-quarter results after the market close.

WDAY Stock: Subscription Revenue Guidance

The company said subscription revenue rose 23% to $1.27 billion vs. estimates of $1.26 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Workday forecast subscription revenue of $1.354 billion at the midpoint of its guidance, edging by estimates of $1.353 billion.

Thus far in 2022, Workday stock had retreated 39%.

Low Relative Strength Rating

The company sells software for human capital management, such as payroll tools. Also, it has expanded into financial software.

Heading into the Workday earnings report, the software stock owned a Relative Strength Rating of 23 out of a possible 99, according to IBD Stock Checkup.

