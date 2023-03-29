WBD CEO David Zaslav 2022 Pay Was $39 Million – The Hamden Journal

David Zaslav’s compensation for 2022 totaled nearly $39.3 million, hefty but well down from the previous year when the figure was swelled to $246 million by a large option grant.

According the company’s proxy fiiled with the SEC today, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, which merged a year ago, had a base salary of $3 million, stock and option awards of, respectively, $1.2 million and $1.4 million, and non-equity incentive plan compensation (like a cash bonus) of $21 million.

WBD also set May 8 for its annual meeting of shareholders.

The proxy lists the salaries of the top five highest-paid executives.

More to come…