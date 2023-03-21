WBC injuries, an AL West race & the 2023 MLB Narratives Draft

Subscribe to The Bandwagon

For the very first episode of The Bandwagon, Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer get together to talk a little bit about the World Baseball Classic (mostly about the injuries to Edwin Diaz and José Altuve) before drafting their favorite narratives that they’d love to see during the 2023 MLB season. Finally, each one of them “bandwagons” for something new heading into the season.

