Ways to donate as the death toll mounts

Hurricane Ian cut a path of destruction through Florida and other southern states as it barreled through, making landfall in southwest Florida as a category 4 storm.

The powerful hurricane washed out bridges and piers, pushed massive boats into buildings onshore and sheared roofs off homes — leaving millions without power and forcing them to seek shelter in unfamiliar places.

As of right now, more than 50 people have died due to Hurricane Ian. Florida has at least 47 deaths confirmed in the state, while four deaths were confirmed in North Carolina and three in Cuba.

The need is great. Here are some options for making a donation to help those suffering loss and devastation in the wake of the storm.

American Red Cross

FOX Corporation has announced that it is donating $1 million to the American Red Cross to support the response to Hurricane Ian that left parts of Florida devastated, the company announced on Thursday.

FOX Corporation is encouraging Fox News viewers and Fox News Digital readers to contribute to the effort, too.

Donations to the American Red Cross help the organization provide food and shelter to families affected by the hurricane, provide medical care for anyone that needs it and assess damage and help families to develop recovery plans — along with a host of other services.

You can donate to the by clicking this link.

You can also ask your Alexa for help; simply say, “Alexa, make a donation to the Red Cross.”

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army provides “food, drinks, shelter, emotional and spiritual care and other emergency services” to hurricane survivors and rescue workers, its website notes.

When you support Salvation Army disaster services, “100% of your donation is applied to the disaster relief operation you select,” according to the group’s website.

The organization never applies an administrative fee to any gift, it says.

“If disaster donations exceed identified needs,” the group says, “excess funds will be restricted to support future disaster services.”

Ways to donate include through the website or by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769).

Samaritan’s Purse disaster relief units

Samaritan’s Purse is a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization that provides spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world, as the group’s website shares.

It is run by the Rev. Franklin Graham, a son of Billy Graham.

Samaritan’s Purse has two disaster relief units — tractor trailers stocked with equipment and supplies — that traveled from North Carolina (the group’s headquarters) to Florida.

Their bases of operation are “Citygate Ministries in Fort Myers and Calvary Baptist Church in Englewood,” according to the website.

“The damage is incredible — these people need our prayers and our support,” Rev. Graham said in a message shared on the group’s website.

Samaritan’s Purse is also calling for volunteers to help with storm recovery efforts.

“We’re going to need an army of volunteers. Prayerfully consider joining us to help in Jesus’ Name,” the website says.

“Teams will mud-out flooded homes, cut downed trees, remove debris, and tarp roofs. Day volunteers can start Saturday, Oct. 1.”

To donate visit the group’s website.

Florida Disaster Fund

The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover from emergencies and disasters, according to its website.

“In partnership with the public sector, private sector and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities,” it says.

Donations to the Florida Disaster Fund are made to the Volunteer Florida Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and are tax-deductible.

While administrative costs are typically taken from donations, 100 % of Hurricane Ian donations will be used to help Floridians recover, the website explains.

The Florida Disaster Fund distributes funds received to service organizations that will serve people within their communities. Donations can be made directly through the website.

Feeding Florida

For those who want to target their giving to hunger relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Feeding Florida’s efforts are centered on the State of Florida; the network serves the whole state.

“Feeding Florida is Florida’s only statewide hunger-relief organization continuously serving all 67 counties,” the group shares on its website. “We work with our community supported member food banks located in every corner of the state.”

It adds, “In our response to Hurricane Ian, we are working closely with the food banks in our network to provide food, water and resources to those affected.”

The group advises donating food and other supplies directly to a local food bank, if you are in Florida. You can find them on this page.

You can also donate through that website as well.

The Humane Society

Looking to help out animals in peril due to Hurricane Ian? The Humane Society may be your choice.

“The Emergency Animal Relief Fund is a continuing [and] dedicated fund that enables the Humane Society of the United States to help animals impacted by disasters or otherwise in need of urgent rescue,” their website states.

Here is a snapshot of some of the things they are able to do, thanks to donations:

Rescue, care for and provide temporary shelter to animals in need.

Rent and outfit temporary animal-sheltering facilities.

Purchase, rent and outfit rescue vehicles, including trucks and boats.

Provide long-term care for rescued animals; transport them to placement partner.

Help lost and displaced animals and reunite them with their families

You can visit them at this website.

How to donate wisely and effectively

An important consideration before donating is the following: Beware of scammers who create fake charities during natural disasters, says the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on its website.

Always verify a charity’s legitimacy through its official website — and if you have any doubt, check with Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch or Guidestar, the FCC notes.

You can also check with the National Association of State Charity Officials.

Charities must be registered in their state.