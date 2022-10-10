Wayne Simmonds, Akim Aliu clap back at Toronto reporter’s column

A controversial column from Toronto reporter Steve Simmons prompted strong responses from veteran NHL forward Wayne Simmonds and former professional hockey player Akim Aliu on Sunday. (Getty Images)

Akim Aliu, the chair of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, defended himself against from Toronto Sun columnist Steve Simmons on Sunday, who accused the 33-year-old of not being able to know what’s wrong with hockey.

Simmons wrote in his Sunday Notes column that Aliu played for 23 teams over the course of 12 years in professional hockey, and contrasted his career with that of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds, dismissing Aliu’s contention that his journey in hockey was plagued by incidents of racism, while Simmonds was able to carve out a successful NHL career.

“No one wants to say this because of the politically correct police and all, but those who coached Akim Aliu must cringe every time they see him in a news report or a commercial talking about what’s wrong with hockey. Like he would know,” Simmons wrote.

“By my count, Aliu played for 23 teams in nine different leagues in 12 professional seasons and rarely finished any season with the same team he started with. If that was colour-related, how is it that Wayne Simmonds spent just about the same 12 seasons playing in the NHL?”

Aliu responded with a blistering, concise message Sunday:

“The only reason I’m addressing this is because it’s all over the internet. I’ve seen Steve talk negatively about me for some time now and the funny thing is I’ve never spoken to him, or met him in my life. I actually found out what he said through other members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance. People like Steve are what’s wrong with society. This is the first time in history the crucial conversation of race is prevalent. I believe my story and what the HDA is doing is a major reason for that.

“You have absolutely no clue, Steve, what I and my family have been through both physically and emotionally since I’ve started playing hockey and the scars it has left. When I showed this to my dad, he literally broke out in tears.”

Aliu then recounted the several racist experiences he faced in his career, which Simmons dismissed in his column.

“The real question here is are you saying there’s no racism in the game with everything that’s gone on? What are you actually trying to do by comparing myself to Wayne, who is an incredible leader in this space and is promoting the same message as I? What coaches are you referring to? Guys like Bill Peters? Are you saying I didn’t get called a n— and get sent down to the [ECHL] when I was actually leading my AHL team in scoring in my first professional season? Are you saying I wasn’t hazed in my rookie year in the OHL, made to strip naked in a bathroom with five other men and afterwards got my teeth cross checked out for not wanting to do it again and subsequently get blackballed by Hockey Canada as my stock dropped?”

Simmonds also responded shortly after Aliu tweeted his response to Simmons.

“I really don’t appreciate what you’re trying to do [Steve Simmons] your article was asinine and in no way reflects the real plight that my self, Akim and other players of colour go through,” Simmonds tweeted.

“You are minimizing the pain and suffering and dismissing the actual fight that we as a people actually have to endure just to even be accepted in the game of hockey at a lower level, nevermind the professional ranks,” he said. “Do not ever use my name or any other player of colour’s name to try and make your point.

“We will no longer sit by quietly as our characters are assassinated Steve! This will only make us stronger and speak out against people of your nature.”

Aliu ended his response by calling Simmons a racist.

“You are racist and you are arrogant. You have zero credibility and respect from even your own peers in the media space and athletes alike. If the Toronto Sun had any integrity whatsoever, you’d never write another column again. Once again I’m going to tell you, you will never divide us.”

