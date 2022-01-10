On the day of the all-SEC CFP National Championship, why not go ahead and put out a top 25 for next season? It’s never too early.

2021 featured a variety of wild upsets which played major roles in the fall and decline of preseason favorites. So this may not be the most accurate poll in December.

The biggest question most fans might have is whether or not the SEC is going to continue its reign in 2022. Bryce Young will be returning for Alabama, and Georgia has a five-star waiting to participate in just about every position. Some folks may not like it, but the Southeastern Conference is probably going to strengthen its grip on the College Football Playoff in the years to come.

Here is a way-too-early top 25 for the 2022 college football season.

25. LSU

Year one of the Brian Kelly era has begun.

24. Pittsburgh

Pitt should be fun to watch with USC transfer Kedon Slovis at quarterback.

23. Iowa

The Hawkeyes are fresh off of a Big Ten conference title berth.

22. Cincinnati

The Bearcats were the first team to make it into the College Football Playoff, but they have a lot of pieces to replace.

21. Texas

Are they back? Who knows.

20. Houston

Houston seems to be heading in the right direction under Dana Holgorsen.

19. Arkansas

Sam Pittman turned Arkansas from a three win program to a nine win program in 2021. The Hogs have a bright future.

18. Kentucky

The Wildcats will be losing star receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, but will otherwise be returning quite a few pieces.

17. Wisconsin

The Badgers are coming off of one of the more disappointing seasons in recent memory, but should be ready to contend for the Big Ten West again in 2022.

16. Oklahoma State

The Cowboys should be eyeing another return to the Big 12 title game.

15. Michigan State

The Spartans will be without Kenneth Walker III, but will be able to continue to build around QB Peyton Thorne.

14. Tennessee

Tennessee had one of the most explosive offenses in America last season, and they return the engine of said offense- talented quarterback Hendon Hooker.

13. Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons return just about everyone from an offense that scored over 41 points per game.

12. Utah

Utah will be in contention to win the Pac 12 once again in 2022.

11. Oklahoma

The Sooners will be lead by first year head coach Brent Venables.

10. USC

New head coach Lincoln Riley is throwing down the BAG right now to get USC back in Pac 12 contention.

9. Clemson

Clemson will need to reload at a variety of positions following a down year in 2021.

8. Michigan

Michigan has set themselves up to compete with Ohio State for Big Ten supremacy in 2022.

7. Notre Dame

New head coach Marcus Freeman has some holes to fill (specifically at QB), but overall the Fighting Irish should be competitive once again next season.

6. Baylor

Baylor will be a preseason favorite to make it back to the Big 12 championship game.

5. Oregon

The Ducks will return a plethora of starters on both sides of the ball and will bring in Auburn transfer Bo Nix.

4. Texas A&M

The Aggies have ascended to the talent level of Alabama and Georgia. Texas A&M should be a serious SEC West contender.

3. Ohio State

Ohio State will be losing a lot of receiver talent, but should be set to make a run at the Big Ten title.

2. Georgia

The Bulldogs will reload with more five-star talent in 2022.

1. Alabama

Heisman winner Bryce Young will be back to lead the Crimson Tide next season.

