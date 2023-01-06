Way of Water’ Crossing $500M – The Hamden Journal

FRIDAY PM: For an early January weekend falling after New Year’s Day and before MLK, it’s sure not sleepy. Some adult films may have a hard time working at the box office as moviegoing comes out of the pandemic, but you can bet the house on horror films. Universal has a vibrant No. 2 winner in Blumhouse’s creepy posh doll film M3GAN which is looking at a $26.7M opening after a $11.4M Friday (plus previews) at 3,509 theaters. The Gerard Johnstone directed PG-13 horror movie has landed at 94% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with critics and a current audience score of 78%. This movie is in such great shape, they’re already kicking around ideas about a sequel for it, I hear.

Meanwhile, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is headed to break even destination (per the filmmaker) with a running total stateside by Sunday well north of a half billion. The fourth Friday of the 20th Century Studios/Disney/Lighstorm film looks like $10M, -60% from last Friday for a 3-day of $37M, -45%, for a running total of $508.7M in first place at 4,340 theaters.

Universal also owns No. 3 in DreamWorks Animation’s third weekend of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish at 3,913 locations. Friday is $2.5M (-62%), third weekend is $10M (-40%) and the running total by Sunday is $84.6M.

Popping into the top five in fourth place is Sony‘s limited release of A Man Called Otto which goes from four theaters in NYC and LA to 637 sites for an estimated Friday of $1.2M, 3-day of $3.4M. The movie ended its first week with just over $85K. The pic sits at 67% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes but remains an audience pleaser at 94%.

Fifth goes to Disney/Marvel Studio’s 9th weekend of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at 2,255 theaters with a $900k Friday, 3-day of $3.1M, -39% and a running cume of $445.1M.

The third weekend of Babylon from Paramount/C2 is in 6th place with a Friday of $400K, $1.3M 3-day, -50%, for a running total by Sunday of $13.4M.

A Blumhouse movie with great reviews aimed at the under 25 demo is always a good sign for box office prospects: Critics gave M3GAN 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. The pic is booked at 3,509 theaters and is expected to take the No. 2 slot behind Avatar: The Way of Water which is eyeing between $25M-$30M in weekend 4. Currently the James Cameron-directed sequel has under $472M going into the weekend — it has a shot at hitting the half billion mark stateside.

When reviews are good the rotten tomatoes score is VERY IMPORTANT. When reviews are bad critics don’t matter. 🙂 — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) January 4, 2023

In regards to comps, the Thursday previews for M3GAN are just under that of Scream‘s a year ago which did $3.5M before a $30M opening weekend, but that was over an MLK holiday weekend. It’s also above Sony’s The Escape Room which kicked off New Year 2019 with $2.3M in previews before notching an $18.2M opening. That pic was 50% with critics on RT with a 52% audience score.

Among regular films in release, 20th Century Studios/Lightstorm/Disney’s Avatar: The Way of Water lead Thursday with $6.7M at 4,202 theaters, -10% from Wednesday with a running total of $471.7M. The sequel made $113.5M for the week.

Uni/DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish at 4,121 sites did $2M yesterday, -11% from Wednesday for a $30M second week and running total of $74.6M.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at 2,310 ends its eighth week with an estimated $8.8M, a $490K Thursday and a running total of $441.9M.

Tri-Star/Compelling Pictures/Black Label Media’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody at 3,625 saw a second Thursday of $444K, a second week of $6.7M and a running total of $17.3M.

Paramount’s Babylon at 3,351 posted an estimated $353K Thursday, -16% from Wednesday, a second week of $4.7M and a running total of $12M. That bests the $11.3M lifetime domestic total of Guillermo del Toro’s period title Nightmare Alley which went on to be nominated for four Oscar including Best Picture. Proof that poor ticket sales don’t necessarily impact awards season chances.