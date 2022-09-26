Wawa store ransacked by about 100 teenagers caught on video, Philadelphia police say

A large group of teenagers damaged a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia in a ransacking caught on video.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at a Wawa in northeast Philadelphia, and police said around 100 juveniles were involved, according to KYW.

Video taken from behind the store’s counter shows the group of teens throwing merchandise and dancing near the entrance.

When they dispersed, the floor was shown to be littered with store items. Shelving had also been toppled.

Philadelphia police said the group caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage, according to WCAU.

Police did not make any arrests and continue to investigate, KYW reported.

“We are working closely with law enforcement to support their efforts to bring all of the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible,” Wawa said in a statement to WPVI. “We remain committed to protecting our associates and customers and ensuring a safe, welcoming environment for each customer, in every Wawa store. Nothing is more important to us.”

Youths break into $8 million Florida home, throw party and boxing matches, cops say

‘Why would somebody break into a free store?’ Thefts close Colorado clothing bank