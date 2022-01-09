‘Waterboy’ actor filmed berating LA Koreatown hostess after being denied entry for not wearing mask

“Water Boy” (1998) actor Peter Dante was recently caught having a meltdown at a Korean BBQ restaurant in Los Angeles after a server refused to serve him for not wearing a mask indoors.

The profanity-laden outburst occurred at the Quarters Korean BBQ in L.A.’s Koreatown on Monday night, according to TMZ. Dante was allegedly trying to get a table at the restaurant when the hostess told him he would not be served because he was not wearing a mask.

The actor, who is best known for his appearances in Happy Madison Productions movies alongside Adam Sandler in the ‘90s, then began hurling profanities at the hostess, calling her “garbage” and a “c**t,” while standing beside a “No Mask, No Entry” sign by the entrance.

“You know you’re garbage, right?” Dante told the waitress, whom witnesses said was on the verge of tears during the incident. “Go back to where the f*ck you go back to school. Where’s your boss? Yeah, where’s your boss? Bring your boss over here right now.”

Dante allegedly got in the face of another Quarters Korean BBQ server while waiting for the manager. He eventually left the restaurant without being seated.

The actor’s recent outburst came just months after his arrest in September when he allegedly threatened his neighbors over construction noises. Dante was arrested for making criminal threats, according to People. He posted a $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 12.

Dante was also kicked out of a Los Angeles hotel in 2013 after he threatened a black staffer, saying he would make Sandler and Suge Knight come down to the man’s house and assault him, Daily Mail reported. He also reportedly used a racial slur during the incident.

The actor’s most recent movie appearance was in the 2021 comedy film “The Pizza Joint.” Dante was also part of the “Grown Ups 2” (2013) cast as Officer Dante, the partner of Officer Fluzoo, played by Shaquille O’Neal.

Featured Image via RD (left), TMZ Live (right)

