Watching the 12-year mental hex that is blocking Rory McIlroy at the Masters

It is extraordinary to think it has been 12 years since Rory McIlroy’s original Masters meltdown. I have my own, rather unique memory of it. I happened to be in Malaysia, covering the Formula One race for Telegraph Sport, when McIlroy – then aged 21 and leading the tournament with nine holes to play of his final round – hooked his tee shot at the 10th to a spot normally unseen by TV viewers between the Peek and Berckmans cabins.

It was the start of a brutal unravelling that continues to haunt McIlroy to this day. But what happened next proved rather fortuitous for me from a journalistic perspective. Instead of taking a few days to lick his wounds and spend some time in the bosom of his family, which would have been entirely understandable, McIlroy chose to fly 30 hours, across 12 time zones, to Kuala Lumpur, to honour a commitment to play in the Malaysian Open. I changed my flights, staying on after the grand prix, to report on the Northern Irishman’s arrival and the press conference he gave to about five reporters, including the New Straits Times and The Malay Mail, at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club.

McIlroy has never been one to shirk his responsibilities. He has always fronted up and put himself out there. I remember being struck in that press conference by how raw and vulnerable he was. And how defiant.

“Obviously when you travel like that, you have a lot of time to reflect,” he told us of his flight over (during which, to rub salt in his wounds, his clubs went AWOL). “I led that golf tournament for 63 holes. Everyone is going to have bad days. Mine just happened to be on the most important day of my career so far. But I’m a very positive person and I know I’ll get over it. I know I’ll learn from it. When I get myself back in that position, if I have really learned from it, it won’t happen again.”

Twelve years later, McIlroy is still waiting for that first Green Jacket. It is scarcely believable, and yet somehow here we are.

What is holding him back? Clearly the issue is not technical. McIlroy’s swing remains a dream. He still hits the ball a mile. He is still young at 33. It is true that his putting has let him down in the past. But even that cannot explain his Masters hoodoo; the slow starts, the bad rounds once in contention, the sensational rounds once the pressure is off.

The issue must be psychological. McIlroy bounced back from that first Masters collapse in 2011 to win the US Open at Congressional barely two months later by eight strokes, setting numerous records in the process. He won three more majors by the time he was 25.

But it is now more than eight-and-a-half years since the last of them, his PGA Championship victory at Valhalla. And the career grand slam – that hallowed achievement unlocked by only five players in the game’s history, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods – feels as far away as ever.

Predicting that ‘this year will be McIlroy’s year’ has become sportswriting’s most doomed preview piece. The more his supporters back him to do it – Woods himself said at the start of the week that it was “only a matter of time” before McIlroy won at Augusta – the further away it seems. The pressure built up over the years has become an enormous burden. The incessant talk through the winter, reaching fever pitch once Magnolia Lane hives into view. It must be horrific for McIlroy.

This year the stars seemed even more aligned than usual. McIlroy was playing well, stepping up last year when the LIV rebels broke away, becoming a totemic figure for the PGA, winning tournaments and growing in stature. Yet still he faltered.

Where does McIlroy go from here? He is not ignorant of what he needs to do to win another major, not just the Masters but the others too. He already works with a mind coach in Bob Rotella to try to free his mind. Perhaps he needs to switch gurus.

Some will point to his in-round interview on Thursday and ask why he did it? Why distract himself mid-round in the biggest tournament of his year. But surely that was an example of McIlroy trying to do something different, to relax a little. He spoke this week of trying to emulate Carlos Alcaraz, the Spanish teenage tennis star, throwing off the shackles and playing unencumbered by pressure. McIlroy can be forgiven for trying anything at this point.

Perhaps it will only be once his game falls away a bit, and the expectations – his own, and ours – lessen. When he is not among the pre-tournament favourites. McIlroy still has plenty of time on his side. He and we must be patient. But it is hard to read back through the comments made by that 21-year-old in Malaysia, who despite the jet lag and the unruly hair that lent him the air of a hungover sixth former, had so much hope.

“It was basically one hole which ruined it,” he recalled at the end of that press conference. “Well, not ruined it as it was a great week and I’ll look back with fond memories of the way I played. But the tee shot on 10 really knocked my confidence. It was like ‘Uh-oh, where did that come from?’ From there it just spiralled out of control. I definitely won’t let that happen again.”