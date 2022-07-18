Watch Warriors’ James Wiseman’s punishing dunk, block in flashy sequence

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Watch Wiseman’s punishing dunk, block in flashy sequence originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If you were wondering how James Wiseman is doing after recovering from a right knee injury, the Warriors’ big man assured the world on Sunday that he’s doing just fine.

Wiseman had an incredible sequence in the Warriors’ 87-77 loss to the Washington Wizards during their final summer league game in Las Vegas.

Following an incredible behind-the-back pass from Mac McClung, Wiseman finished the play with a monster dunk over three defenders.

Then, immediately after on the other end of the floor, Wiseman showed off his two-way ability when he blocked Isaiah Todd’s shot to complete the flashy sequence.

The summer league games have been a great opportunity for the former second-overall pick to readapt in a low-pressure environment.

After missing the entire 2021-22 campaign, and most of the 2020-21 season, Wiseman, and the Warriors are ready for the 7-footer’s impact in the regular season.

