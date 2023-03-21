WATCH: USC DC Alex Grinch talks to media for first time since Cotton Bowl

USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch hadn’t talked to reporters since before the Trojans’ humbling Cotton Bowl collapse against Tulane — the abject nadir for a defense that had its moments through the season but disintegrated down the stretch.

This is not to say Grinch had been dodging reporters at all.

Lincoln Riley’s assistant coaches are rarely available during the offseason, and Grinch was scheduled for a post-practice interview before the Trojans went on spring break but had a scheduling conflict that day.

He faced the questions Tuesday and handled them about how he usually does, starting with a nearly three-minute answer about how he processed the end of last season and following with subsequent thorough responses after each question until his 8 minutes were up.

