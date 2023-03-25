Watch Ukrainian soldiers emerge from camouflage

A team of Ukrainian soldiers appeared out of nowhere in a recent video posted to Twitter.

The images show 10 perfectly camouflaged Ukrainian troops emerging from dense forest.

“While training abroad, Ukrainian soldiers work on their masking techniques,” said Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, in the March 15 video.





The training is in preparation for a new offensive aimed at pushing Russian troops out of the eastern and southern parts of Ukraine.

“Did you manage to spot anyone before their reveal? Very grateful to all who strengthen our military capacity!” he added.