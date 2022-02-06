Watch Trae Young flop to draw fifth foul on Luka Doncic

NBA.com

Game Recap: Mavericks 103, Hawks 94

The Mavericks defeated the Hawks, 103-94. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, his 9th triple-double of the season and 45th of his career. Jalen Brunson added 22 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Mavericks in the victory, while John Collins (22 points, 18 rebounds) and Trae Young (17 points, 11 assists) combined for 39 points for the Hawks in the losing effort. The Mavericks improve to 31-23 on the season, while the Hawks fall to 25-28.