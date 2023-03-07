WATCH: Tigers preview SEC Tournament, postseason

Missouri will head to Nashville for the SEC Tournament this week. The Tigers don’t play until Friday and won’t know their opponent until Thursday, but Dennis Gates, Aidan Shaw and Nick Honor met with the media to talk about what lies ahead.

