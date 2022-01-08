Watch Them Perform ‘SUVs (Black on Black)’

Pete Davidson surprised fans by hopping on stage with Jack Harlow at The Novo in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Together, the pair performed Harlow’s song “SUVs (Black on Black).” Davidson began by dancing next to Harlow, chiming in for a few lines, before Harlow turned to him, saying, “You got this one right here, right here.” Davidson rapped the final verse of the song by himself without missing a word.

Fans immediately took to social media to document the performance, which quickly went viral — as posts about both Harlow and Davidson often do. “Jack Harlow and Pete Davidson together is my fever dream come true,” wrote one user about a video from the concert.

Friday’s concert wasn’t the pair’s first time linking up. They made a video together in April 2021 when they visited Jake Paul’s locker room before Paul’s boxing match against Ben Askren.

When Harlow appeared on a episode of “Saturday Night Live” the month before as musical guest, he also acted alongside Davidson in a sketch. Davidson plays a student in a college economics class, who gets an opportunity to meet United States treasury secretary Janet Yellen (Kate McKinnon), and asks her to explain what NFTs are in a rap parody of Eminem’s “Without Me.” Harlow joins in, playing a swaggering janitor who has all the answers.

Harlow is well-known for collaborating with other young talents, including his wildly popular featured verse on Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby,” which helped him achieve the title of Variety‘s Hitmaker of the Year.

