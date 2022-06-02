Watch the Trailer For Billy Porter’s New Rom-Com ‘Anything’s Possible’

Anything’s Possible

Billy Porter is stepping into the director’s chair for the upcoming film Anything’s Possible!

Starring Eva Reign as Kelsa and Abubakr Ali as Khal, Anything’s Possible tells the story of a very confident trans girl experiencing her senior year in high school. So far, certain critics have compared this movie to the likes of Love, Simon.

Best known for his various roles on Broadway and for playing Pray Tell on Pose, this will be Porter’s first time directing a film. In the trailer, Kelsa (Reign) is seen falling in love with Khal (Ali), navigating the usual challenges of being in high school.

Reign is best known for appearing on the 2020 TV series Sideways Smile. Ali’s acting credits include recurring roles on TV shows such as The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Power Book II: Ghost, and Katy Keene.

When it comes to Porter, he recently voiced characters on animated series like Fairfax and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Meanwhile, he made waves for playing the Fairy Godparent in Amazon Prime Video’s Cinderella.

Anything’s Possible premieres July 22 on Amazon Prime Video.

RELATED | A Strange Loop, Stunning Broadway Musical, Gets Historic Tony Noms