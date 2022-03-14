Watch the Kardashians Get Back to Work in First Trailer for Hulu Series

After appearing on the cover of Variety last week, the Kardashians are back to work.

Hulu has unveiled the first trailer for “The Kardashians,” the new reality show starring the internationally famous family premiering on the platform April 14.

More from Variety

“The Kardashians” is following the same formula as “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the 2007-2021 E! reality series that launched members of the family to A-list fame. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner will all return from the original reality series to star in the new Hulu show.

The trailer teases fresh storylines pulled from recent headlines about the family, including Kim’s new relationship with “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson, her divorce from Kanye West, Kourtney and Travis Barker’s attempts to have a baby, plus Kylie’s second pregnancy.

A new reality series starring the Kardashians has been in development since late 2020, when Disney announced a deal with the family to develop new content for Hulu. At the time, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” had just announced that its upcoming 20th season would be its last. The show was originally set to premiere sometime in 2020, but production didn’t start until late in the year when it was reported that the family had teamed with Fulwell 73 to produce the show.

“The Kardashians” is executive produced by Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston, along with Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones. Danielle King also executive produces in addition to showrunning. Following its premiere in April, the show will air new episodes weekly on Thursdays.

Watch the teaser below.

Best of Variety

Story continues

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.