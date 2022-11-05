Watch The First Trailer For Film About Muhammad Ali & His Son – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your first trailer for Verdi Productions and VMI Worldwide’s My Father Muhammad Ali, the documentary highlighting the life of Muhammad Ali Jr., son of the world’s most iconic boxer.

The movie offers a unique insight into Muhammad Ali – aka “the greatest” – through the eyes of his biological son, Muhammad Ali Jr. Throughout his life, Ali Jr. struggled with bullying, abandonment and drug addiction. The film explores his relationship with his father and his complicated relationship with his own children.

VMI Worldwide is selling the documentary at AFM.

The film was co-directed by Chad A. Verdi and Tom DeNucci. Verdi also produced the doc, along with Michelle Verdi, Chad Verdi Jr., Paul Luba, Nick Koskoff and Matthew J. Weiss. Thomas Verdi served as an executive producer.

Verdi stated: “Two years ago, we were thrilled when Muhammad Jr. chose us to tell his life story. This documentary is so powerful that Verdi Productions would like to announce that Ali Jr.’s story will be made into a feature film next. Stay tuned as history is about to be made.”

Most recently, Bleed For This producer Verdi executive-produced Sean Penn’s documentary on Ukraine.