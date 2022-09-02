Watch Tai ‘Bam Bam’ Tuivasa’s best UFC finishes

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa has a massive opportunity in front of him.

If “Bam Bam” can beat former interim champion Ciryl Gane this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 209 in Paris, he’ll have a strong case for a title bout after what would be his sixth consecutive win. If Tuivasa (15-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) can finish Gane (10-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) then he should be in line for a shot at gold.

Since losing three in a row in 2019, Tuivasa, 29, has been on a tear as he’s won his past five fights all by knockout and TKO against Stefan Struve, Harry Hunsucker, Greg Hardy, Augusto Sakai, and most recently Derrick Lewis this past February to set up his showdown with Gane.

In the video above, check out the best finishes from Tuivasa’s UFC tenure, which began in 2017.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 209.

