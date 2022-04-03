Watch Suni Lee score perfect 10 on balance beam for Auburn gymnastics at NCAA regional final

AUBURN — Suni Lee scored a perfect 10 on balance beam Saturday night at the NCAA gymnastics regional final at Neville Arena.

The Olympic gold medalist, whose error on uneven bars led to Auburn dropping her score, rebounded with an anchor performance on beam that put the Tigers back in second place.

After the rough start to the night for Lee, the home crowd’s reaction to judges giving her a 10 was electrifying.

Auburn is competing against Florida, Kentucky and Denver in the Sweet 16 of gymnastics. The top two highest-scoring teams Saturday advance to the NCAA Championships, which will consist of eight teams in Fort Worth, Texas.

