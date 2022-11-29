Watch Steve Kerr’s classic reaction to Klay Thompson’s daring dagger 3-pointer

Watch Kerr’s classic reaction to Klay’s daring dagger trey originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It doesn’t matter if he’s shooting the lights out or can’t find the net, Warriors forward Klay Thompson always plays with bold confidence.

It’s what makes Thompson great — a fact that Golden State coach Steve Kerr knows all too well.

However, that knowledge didn’t prevent Kerr from unveiling a hilarious reaction to Thompson’s dagger 3-pointer late in the Warriors’ 137-114 route of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

The Warriors exploded for 47 points in the first quarter and led by double-digits for the rest of the game. When Minnesota cut Golden State’s lead down to 10 in the fourth, Kerr called a timeout. The Warriors responded with a 9-0 run, capped off by Thompson’s dagger trey with 21 seconds remaining on the shot clock.

Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala also enjoyed that sequence, appearing to laugh at Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert’s ugly turnover on the other end of the floor.

Thompson stumbled out of the gate to begin the 2022-23 season, but he has caught fire of late. In his last five games, Thompson is shooting 56 percent from deep and averaging 24.0 points per game.

RELATED: Welcome to the Splash Family: Wiggins on fire from deep

You can expect Thompson to chuck up more clutch 3-pointers as he rediscovers his 3-point shooting. Consider this a friendly warning to the Warriors’ coaching staff.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast