Watch Steph Curry, son Canon adorably practice jump shot together at camp

Watch Steph, Canon adorably practice jump shot at camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Curry boys are at it again.

On Saturday afternoon, Steph Curry posted an adorable tweet of him and his 4-year-old son Canon putting up shots in the gym at the former’s camp.

Canon’s shot looks pretty good, all things considered. Although his shots were predictably short, Steph was there to rebound and at one point, appeared to give the younger Curry advice on his follow-through.

To say it’s been a busy summer for the 34-year-old Curry is an understatement. Fresh off winning his fourth NBA championship — and first NBA Finals MVP — Steph hosted the ESPYs, hit incredible golf shots, ushered in a new, universal celebration, and introduced his next signature sneaker with Under Armour, among other offseason activities.

Even with such a packed schedule, Steph still has the time to shoot around with his son and impart his wisdom to the next generation.

If this keeps up, there might be another Curry hitting logo 3-pointers sooner rather than later.

