Watch school resource officer ‘bring the house down’ in routine with Kansas drill team

The school resource officer for a Kansas high school showed he still has a step or two as he shocked the crowd at a winter assembly.

The drill team at Dodge City High School was performing at its Winter Pep Assembly on Thursday, Dec. 8, and Shane Harris made an appearance 20 seconds into the act.

Video shared by Debbi Conrardy shows the school resource officer popping up from the front row of the bleachers, then immediately joining in the choreographed routine.

Harris “walked it out” with the drill team, matching the teenagers move for move in their performance. It ended with Harris front and center and getting a big applause.

“You were absolutely awesome!” said Conrardy, the drill team coach at the school. “Way to bring the house down!”

Others also commented on the routine, calling Harris’ appearance “amazing” and “awesome.”

“Yes our SRO is cooler than yours,” one woman said. “So many kids give him hugs. He is a great ambassador for the police department. Thank you, Shane Harris!”

