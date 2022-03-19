Watch Patrick Beverley, George Hill get ejected after confrontation in Bucks vs. Timberwolves

Associated Press

Oh captain, bye captain: Flyers trade Giroux to Panthers

After 1,000 games and a reign as the longest-serving team captain in Flyers history, Claude Giroux is off to Florida to try to win his first Stanley Cup. Philadelphia traded Giroux on Saturday in a deal that sent this season’s All-Star game MVP to Florida in a move designed to strengthen the Panthers’ status as a Stanley Cup contender. “Any day that you trade your captain is a tough day, and with how much Claude has meant to this organization and how he has represented himself for 15 years, makes it all that more difficult to say goodbye,” Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said.