Watch out for Buffalo’s Isaiah McKenzie & Kansas City’s Jerick McKinnon

SCOTT PIANOWSKI: To me, the fun player in this game. There’s plenty of star power. You know, Allen’s a star, and Mahomes is a star, and Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce, and Stefon Diggs, you know, Matt Harmon’s favorite route runner, and all that stuff.

I love what Buffalo is doing with Isaiah McKenzie. He’s become their kind of, their poor man’s Deebo Samuel, right, with the ghost action, and– and with using him as an extension of the running game. They’re not using some of their older receivers as often anymore. Gabriel Davis has become more of a factor. Devin Singletary– they actually have a running game now.

We’ve even seen Josh Allen been more proactive as a runner late in the season. He’s been crushing his over under rushing prop every week because he keeps rising. I don’t know when that air is going to go out of the balloon, but I’m curious to see if Isaiah McKenzie can get five, six, seven opportunities in this game because I think he could be the one x-factor who maybe– and maybe it’s a punt return, maybe– maybe it’s a reverse, maybe it’s just him doing it in the receiving game. He crushed New England in the second time they played of the three. I think he went over 100 yards. There were some personnel missing in that game. He’s my favorite X factor, and I guess you want an X factor on the Chiefs.

I mean, Jerick McKinnon, right? I mean, they– CEH, not available. Darrel Williams, a ball security issue early in that game, and they said, OK, Jerick McKinnon. Let’s party like it’s 2015, and he was fantastic.

As much as we can say bad things about the Steelers, and their offense, and Roethlisberger, and all that stuff, they still have a pretty good defense. They have the Defensive Player of the Year on that defense, and– and Jerick McKinnon looked like a dynamic football player for about 3/4 of that game. So those are my two kind of, x-factors and a couple of guys I’d be looking to maybe bet on props when the weekend rolls around.

LIZ LOZA: McKinnon, you’re right, coming off of that commanding 18 touch, 142 yard effort. Also, as we know from his skill set, dynamic through the air. Caught all six of his targets for 81 and a touchdown, and it’s worth mentioning– I’m glad you did.

The Chiefs backfield is still in flux. Darrel Williams, in addition to the fumble mentioned, is dealing with a toe issue. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, and we never like DNP on consecutive days. CEH, who’s been out since week 17 with the shoulder issue, returned to full practice on Wednesday, though we don’t know what level of health he’ll be at, and you have to imagine that McKinnon is going to carve out a little bit more of a role for himself, particularly in the passing game given what he did last week.

I love that you mentioned Isaiah McKenzie. I actually flexed him in our DFS lineup. He’s only $12, and Devin Singletary was on my list of buy low running backs for DFS. He was $21 last week. He’s only $24 this week, and when you look at the discrepancy, Derrick Henry, as you mentioned at the top of the show, $38, Aaron Jones $29, Joe Mixon $27, Eli Mitchell $25, and then you’ve got Devin Singletary sitting there at $24. So I think he is a great play, and I don’t mind playing both he and– he and McKenzie at the flex given their low price tags.

I can totally see it. Plus, this is the game that we're all convinced is going to be a race to 30, a race to 35, or whatever it is. This is the game where we all think the points are going to be, so why not get a couple of pieces of it.