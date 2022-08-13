Watch Mitch Trubisky’s 1st TD as a Steeler

It didn’t long in preseason for new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky to impress. Trubisky came out of the gate quick, marching the Steelers down the field 90 yards on just seven plays, culminating with a great 13-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Gunner Olszewski against the Seattle Seahawks.

Trubisky showed excellent command of the offense on the opening drive using his arm and his feet to push the Steelers down the field quickly. Trubisky’s night is over and he’s been replaced by Mason Rudolph in the lineup. Trubisky finished with 63 passing yards on 4-for-7 passing and the one passing touchdown.

