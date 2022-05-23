Watch Milan Lucic get major penalty, ejection for running over Oilers goalie originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Calgary forward Milan Lucic did not get to finish Game 3 of the second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series between the Flames and Oilers because he ran over Edmonton goaltender Mike Smith and was ejected as a result.

The play happened in the third period when Smith went behind the net to play a puck and Lucic was skating toward him. Lucic was unable to stop in time and ran over Smith, hitting him hard near the boards.

Check out the incident in the video below:

Lucic was assessed a five-minute major penalty for charging and a game misconduct. Smith left the game but eventually returned as the Oilers won 4-1 to take a 2-1 series lead.

Will Bruce Cassidy return as Bruins head coach? Cam Neely gives update

Of course, this isn’t the first time Lucic has run over an opposing netminder. Lucic ran over former Buffalo Sabres goalie Ryan Miller in 2011 as a member of the Boston Bruins. Miller was pretty upset after the game.

Lucic was not suspended for his hit on Miller. Will he escape a suspension again for this incident with Smith? We’ll find out pretty soon. Game 4 is scheduled for Tuesday night in Edmonton.