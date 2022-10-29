WATCH: Michigan State gets into disturbing scuffle with Michigan player

{{ timeAgo(‘2022-10-29 22:21:49 -0500’) }}
football
Edit
In what is considered a weak display, there was word that multiple Michigan State players got into a scuffle with one unknown Michigan player after the game.
It appears we have video evidence of what happened.
Via Detroit News’ Matt Charboneau, he posted video of the scuffle.
You can watch it in the embed below.
—
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @RivalsLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review’s video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram