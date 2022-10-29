WATCH: Michigan State gets into disturbing scuffle with Michigan player

WATCH: Michigan State gets into disturbing scuffle with Michigan player

by
Maize&BlueReview – WATCH: Michigan State gets into disturbing scuffle with Michigan player

{{ timeAgo(‘2022-10-29 22:21:49 -0500’) }}
football
Edit


Josh Henschke

Maize&BlueReview

Publisher

Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

In what is considered a weak display, there was word that multiple Michigan State players got into a scuffle with one unknown Michigan player after the game.

It appears we have video evidence of what happened.

Via Detroit News’ Matt Charboneau, he posted video of the scuffle.

You can watch it in the embed below.

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @RivalsLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review’s video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

Certain data provided by STATS, LLC

© 2022 Yahoo. All rights reserved.