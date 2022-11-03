Watch Matt Ryan sink insane corner 3 to force OT, where Lakers hold on to win

Matt Ryan was invited to the Lakers’ training camp as filler — he didn’t even get the kind of camp deal that can be converted straight to a two-way contract (Exhibit 10); he was there on the straight camp deal (Exhibit 9). Except the Lakers learned in camp that they desperately needed more shooting and that Ryan could shoot. So, the Lakers gave him a contract for the season.

Just for moments like this.

Down three with :01.3 seconds left in the game, the Lakers’ Austin Reaves threw a cross-court pass to the corner where Ryan made a ridiculous, fading-out-of-bounds 3-pointer to force overtime.

The Lakers made enough shots in overtime to pick up the 120-111 win.

The Pelicans had their chances. New Orleans came from 16 down in the second half and were up three with 1.7 seconds left and Dyson Daniels at the free throw line — sink one and the game is over. He missed both, setting up Ryan’s miracle shot.

Lonnie Walker IV led the Lakers with 28 points, Anthony Davis and LeBron James each had 20 (LeBron also had 10 rebounds and eight assists). Russell Westbrook came off the bench and had 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 27 points and seven assists.

