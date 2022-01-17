Watch makeup-free Michelle Obama do a birthday dance for cake

Former First Lady Michelle Obama celebrated her 58th birthday makeup-free, dancing, and ready to eat all the cake.

“Here’s to a sweet 58th! Thank you so much for your outpouring of love. Whether you texted, emailed, or posted on social media, every birthday message I received today meant a lot to me,” the best-selling author wrote in an Instagram post commemorating her birthday. “I am so grateful to have so many people cheering me on. Looking forward to seeing what this upcoming year has in store.”

Obama — who shares her birthday with the late, great Betty White — certainly has a lot to celebrate now that she’s starting her 59th trip around the sun. Not only was she the first Black woman to hold the title of First Lady of the United States, she broke sales records after publishing her memoir, “Becoming.” The book, and subsequent book tour, morphed into a Netflix documentary by the same name.

Released on May 6, 2020, the documentary offered a “rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories.”

Of course, former President Barack Obama also celebrated his wife’s birthday on social media. “Happy birthday, Michelle. My love, my partner, my best friend…” her husband wrote, accompanied with a photo of the president kissing a smiling Michelle on the cheek, as she looks at the camera and holds a drink.

Comedian, actor, and television host Ellen DeGeneres — who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor a civilian can receive, from President Obama — also celebrated Michelle’s birthday.

“You are a force @MichelleObama, I’m so grateful for the memories we’ve gotten to make over the years. Happy birthday,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram caption, along with a video compilation of Obama’s many appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden also posted a simple “happy birthday” message on the FLOTUS (First Lady of the United States) Instagram account. The post included a picture of the two of them smiling during what appears to be a photo shoot.

Of course, the love between the current and former first lady is mutual. After the Wall Street Journal published an op-ed criticizing the first lady’s use of the title “Dr.” before her name, Obama came to her defense in an Instagram post.

“For eight years, I saw Dr. Jill Biden do what a lot of professional women do — successfully manage more than one responsibility at a time, from her teaching duties to her official obligations in the White House to her roles as a mother, wife, and friend,” Obama wrote. “And right now, we’re all seeing what also happens to so many professional women, whether their titles are Dr., Ms., Mrs., or even First Lady: All too often, our accomplishments are met with skepticism, even derision.”

Peter Souza, an American photojournalist who was Chief Official White House Photographer for former Presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama, also celebrated Michelle Obama’s birthday.

“HBD Michelle Obama!” Souza wrote in a caption, accompanied by a picture of the former first lady and her husband dancing and smiling. “Hope your day includes some dancing.⁣”

Hope granted, Peter.