Insane.

Luka Dončić was on the court for the Mavericks Monday — something that was not assured until earlier in the day — and once there made the pass of the season. Trapped in the corner by two defenders, he lept in the air and threw a bullet skip pass to Jaden Hardy for 3.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

That is your assist of the year. Even Dončić called it one of his best passes ever.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Dončić led the way with 25 points and six assists and the Mavericks — desperate for a win as they try to climb back into the play-in — beat a shorthanded Pacers team without Tyrese Haliburton or Myles Turner, 127-104.

Check out more on the Mavericks

Dončić dodges suspension, NBA rescinds 16th technical Kyrie Irving has fan ejected during road loss to Hornets Three things to Know: Mavericks slumping way right out of playoffs

Watch Luka Dončić throw the pass of the year to Hardy for 3 originally appeared on NBCSports.com