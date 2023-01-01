Watch Luka Doncic puts up third 50+ point game in last five games, Mavericks top Spurs

It is hard to describe the run Luka Doncic is on:

• He dropped 51 points on the San Antonio Spurs on New Year’s Eve.

• That includes a couple of free throws and a couple of rebounds in the final 4.5 seconds to secure a 126-125 win.

• That’s three 50+ point games in his last five.

• That includes his insane 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists against the Knicks.

• He’s the first player in the history of the NBA with 250 points, 50 rebounds, and 50 assists over a five-game span.

• He’s the first player in NBA history to average a 45-point triple-double over a five-game span (stat via Justin Kubatko).

• He’s also averaging a 40-point triple-double over his last six games and is the only player ever to do that (again stat via Justin Kubatko).

“It’s incredible,” Dallas big man Christian Wood told the AP. “In my seven years in the league, I’ve never seen anybody do what he’s able to do. He’s on an incredible run. He’s playing like an MVP. Clearly one of the best players in the league.”

