Watch lone wolf pup’s mad dash down mountain to escape rival gang in Yellowstone

A wolf pup didn’t understand she was in danger until it was nearly too late and had to run for her life down a mountainside to escape a rival wolf pack in Yellowstone.

A tour guide captured the March 29 chase on camera and posted it to the Yellowstone Wolf Tracker Instagram page.

“What happens when two different wolf packs meet in Yellowstone? Today our Winter Wolf Watch saw the Rescue Creek Pack run across the Lupine Creek Pack and an epic chase began,” tour guides wrote in the video’s caption.

The video shows several wolves from the Rescue Creek pack approaching the lone gray wolf pup as she’s perched at the top of a downhill slope. As they get closer, she turns and hightails it down the slope, quickly picking up speed, zigging and zagging over rocks and crevices and leaving a pursuing black wolf in her dust.

“The rest of her pack fled but she didn’t understand the danger until it was too late and she had to flee full speed down a mountain slope to escape,” the caption says.

The wolves blow right past a grazing bison in the high-speed chase, the video shows. As the black wolf and another gray wolf start gaining on her, the lone pup picks up her speed again and puts enough distance between them that they don’t catch up even after she stumbles over a rocky crag.

After that, she seems to leave them behind her for good.

Michelle Holihan, the tour guide who filmed the chase for Yellowstone Wolf Tracker, didn’t capture the pup’s escape on camera and didn’t discover the outcome of the chase until the next day when the group spotted her with her pack.

“Wolf packs are territorial but in the winter when all the wildlife is concentrated at low elevations they can have encounters like this one,” the caption says.

Several people rooted for the pup’s escape and marveled at her speed and agility in the comments.

“Run baby, run!! Hope she made it out ok,” someone wrote.

“That pup could move…shows you even a young wolf has such great stamina outrunning the older ones,” someone else said.

Someone said they had been out on a tour with Yellowstone Wolf Tracker and watched the chase in real time, adding that Holihan had “predicted that the two packs would intersect” and they were relieved to learn the pup was seen alive with her pack.

“That was intense! I’m glad she re-united,” someone replied.

