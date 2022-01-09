Watch LaMelo Ball throw half-court, no-look bounce pass for dunk

The Associated Press

Rozier, Hornets hand Bucks 3rd loss in last 4 games, 114-106

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Terry Rozier scored 28 points, Miles Bridges added 21 points and eight rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-106 on Saturday night, handing the defending NBA champions their third loss in four games. LaMelo Ball chipped in with 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Hornets, who held Milwaukee to 38.9% shooting on the Bucks’ second road game in two nights. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 12 rebounds, while Khris Middleton added 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Milwaukee, which won in Brooklyn on Friday but fell to 13-9 on the road.