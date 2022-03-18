Watch Kelly Ripa Transform Into Jessica Chastain’s Tammy Faye Character

From TV host to televangelist.

In a preview video shared on March 16, Kelly Ripa unveiled a striking impersonation of television personality Tammy Faye Bakker, who was most recently played by Jessica Chastain in the movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

The video, which served as a teaser for Live with Kelly and Ryan’s After Oscar Show, showed Kelly in an red curly wig with Tammy’s notorious fake lashes, eye makeup and heavily lined lips. Kelly rocked two outfits throughout the clip: a sequin shirt with a headband and a cheetah print top perfectly fitted to the character’s liking.

Kelly begins by belting, “Jesus keeps taking me higher and higher,” before the scene cuts to her face for a close up.

An off-camera voice asks if Kelly wants some remover for her makeup, to which she replies, “Oh, no.”

“That’s it. I mean, they’re permanently lined, and my eyes are permanently lined and my eyebrows are permanently on, so there’s not a whole lot you can do. This is who I am,” Kelly said with a chuckle, quoting a line from The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

And while Kelly’s rendition of Tammy may be show-stopping, it’s Jessica’s impersonation that is up for an award at the 2022 Oscars.

Jessica is nominated for Best Actress for her role as Tammy in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which is also up for a Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar Award at the ceremony on March 27.

The movie follows the lives of Tammy and her husband, the king of televangelism, Jim Bakker, as they work to build the world’s largest religion-based broadcast networks and theme park. However, as money issues and scandal come into the picture, the film takes viewers on a rise-and-fall rollercoaster. The movie is based on the documentary of the same name that was released in 2000.

Hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, the 2022 Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 27, on ABC. Fans can watch to see if this film and all of their favorite flicks take home any trophies.

