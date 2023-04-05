Watch Ja Morant dunk over two Portland Trail Blazers for dunk of the season candidate

Ja Morant may have saved his best home dunk for the last Memphis Grizzlies game at FedExForum during the regular season.

Morant drove to his left after a screen from Xavier Tillman Sr., and as soon as his feet touched the restricted area, Morant took off over two Portland Trail Blazers teammates and winded back with one hand for one of his best dunks this season.

Blazers guards Shaedon Sharpe thought twice after briefly leaving his feet, but center Drew Eubanks attempted to block Morant’s dunk as the 6-foot-3 guard winded back and flushed it with authority.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

The dunk looked similar to Morant’s dunk over Jakob Poeltl earlier this season against the San Antonio Spurs. Morant also had one of the top dunks this season when he slammed over Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith.

This dunk may rank higher than the one on Smith since Sharpe was one of the players Morant dunked over. Sharpe was a participant in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk contest.

After saying he needed time to get his legs back before the playoffs, Morant looks to be just fine.

