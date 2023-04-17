WATCH: Interview with Olu Oluwatimi

by
football
Trevor McCue

Maize&BlueReview

Senior Editor

Trevor McCue sits down to talk with Michigan Football’s Olu Oluwatimi. Olu talks about his decision to come to Michigan, his time in Ann Arbor, and the upcoming NFL Draft.

