Officially, the defense won USC’s spring game by a 42-34 margin in a specialized scoring system that spotted that side of the ball 24 points and awarded points for turnovers, fourth down stops and other such plays.

Indeed, the defense did force four turnovers as Jacobe Covington had 2 interceptions, Christian Pierce had an interception and Jamil Muhammad forced a fumble that Max Williams recovered.

Offensively, quarterback Caleb Williams played only one series and needed only three plays to go 75 yards for a touchdown, capping the quick flurry with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Mario Williams.

Freshman Quinten Joyner had a 26-yard touchdown run among several impressive plays (including a 12-yard gain just before that score). Freshman Zachariah Branch hauled in a long over-the-shoulder catch from Miller Moss. And running backs A’Marion Peterson and Matt Colombo scored short touchdowns.

Here are the top highlights from the day, including the halftime ceremony to present USC its copy of Caleb Williams’ Heisman.

(NOTE: California residents may have to adjust privacy settings to be able to view embedded tweets, per new state internet laws)