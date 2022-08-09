US-ENTERTAINMENT-MOVIE-DISNEY+-STREAMING

The best player on the planet looks ready to dominate EuroBasket.

Giannis Antetokounmpo when out in a tune-up game against traditional European power Spain and dropped 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in just over 20 minutes on the court, dominating a game Greece won 86-70 and putting together a highlight package worth watching.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Antetokounmpo was hot early, but when Spain cut the lead to six entering the fourth quarter, Giannis re-entered the game and scored eight points on a 10-2 run that put the Greeks up by 14, and they never looked back.

For Giannis, this is more than just a chance to represent Greece, it’s a chance to do it with his family — that’s what most motivates him. But you can read more about that on NBC Sports in the coming days.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Check out more on the Bucks

Gobert, Williams III early betting favorites to win NBA Defensive Player… PBT Podcast: Talking Bill Russell’s impact. Is Brown for Durant wise? Doncic, Antetokounmpo betting favorites to win 2023 NBA MVP

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo drop 31 and 10 for Greece against Spain originally appeared on NBCSports.com