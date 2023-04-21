Watch full press conference video as Nebraska Football legend makes first return to Memorial Stadium

Frank Solich is back inside Memorial Stadium.

The Husker legend spent his college playing days as a hard-nosed Husker fullback, coached for nearly two decades under Tom Osborne and led Nebraska to a 58-19 record. His six-year tenure as the Huskers’ head coach was highlighted by being named the two-time Big 12 Coach of the Year, winning a Big 12 championship in 1999 and an appearance in the 2001 BCS title game at the Rose Bowl, among many other accomplishments.

Solich, though, has never returned to the stadium. Until now.

After a long, persistent effort from AD Trev Alberts, Solich has come back to the facilities for the first time in nearly 20 years and will be honored at halftime of the Huskers’ Red-White Spring Game on Saturday.

On Friday afternoon, Solich met with the Nebraska media in East Stadium for a little over 15 minutes to talk about his return, why he was ready to come back, some of the memories from his days with the program, his belief in Matt Rhule, the direction of Husker football under the new head coach and plenty more.

“It makes a lot of sense to be back. I spent a lot of time on that field,” Solich said. “Coach Rhule, when he got to town he got a hold of Coach Osborne. He texted me some, we texted back and forth and talked on the phone maybe once, maybe twice. That wasn’t happening before, so I just felt welcomed in that manner … and knew it would be good to get back and be a part of what Nebraska’s all about again.”

Watch Solich’s press conference in its entirety in the video below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube page.

