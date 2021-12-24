Watch Duchess Kate show off her piano skills for first time at Christmas Eve concert

It’s not only Santa bringing presents on Christmas: Kate Middleton gifted Britain with pretty decent piano skills, televised to a national audience.

The Duchess of Cambridge sat down at a keyboard lit with candles for her first public musical performance at the “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas” concert at Westminster Abbey. Recorded on Dec. 8 and airing on ITV Friday, Kate played piano alongside backup singers and a string section while Scottish singer-songwriter Tom Walker sang his holiday ballad “For Those Who Can’t Be Here.”

The hour-long special also featured Leona Lewis performing “O Holy Night,” Ellie Goulding singing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and “Harry Potter” star Tom Felton reading a holiday letter.

The duchess introduced the broadcast with a celebratory message of goodwill and kindness to help navigate a “bleak” pandemic era.

“We’ve seen so many challenges. We’ve lost our loved ones. We’ve seen our frontline workers under immense pressure. And also we’ve been more emotionally and socially distanced and isolated from each other,” Kate said. “But I suppose through that separation, we’ve also realized how much we need each other and how acts of kindness and love can really bring us comfort and relief in times of distress.”

Britain’s Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge holds a Christmas wreath as she helps to decorate a Christmas tree at Westminster Abbey.

Duchess Kate, who stood out at the service in a Christmas red dress by Catherine Walker and a stunning pair of diamond and sapphire earrings, talked about how “music was so important to me during the pandemic as I think it was to so many people, too. But above all it’s about celebrating the goodwill, the acts of kindness, love, empathy and compassion to help people come through these difficult times.”

English TV personality Piers Morgan, who often criticizes Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, lauded Kate’s performance as “very cool – and very ballsy!” on Twitter and also shared a picture from the special with the caption “A proper Duchess.”

Kensington Palace said Kate’s introduction was recorded the day before the concert during her visit to the Abbey to help with preparations, including decorating Christmas trees donated by Queen Elizabeth II from Windsor Great Park and arranging wreaths donated by the Royal Horticultural Society.

This Christmas is turning out to be as restricted as it was in 2020 thanks to a surge in the omicron variant. The queen’s annual pre-Christmas lunch for her extended family was canceled, as was the traditional trip to her Sandringham estate in Norfolk for the holidays. Instead, the queen is spending her first Christmas since the April death of Prince Philip, her husband of seven decades, at Windsor Castle.

The queen’s daughter Princess Anne won’t be in attendance at Windsor Castle on Christmas, due to her husband testing positive for COVID-19. However, the queen’s son and heir, Prince Charles, and his wife, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, will join her at the castle for lunch, the Prince of Wales’ office at Clarence House confirmed.

Contributing: Maria Puente

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Duchess Kate plays piano at royal Christmas Eve concert in Britain